Losers Bar and Grill hosts Ukraine benefit event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, Losers Bar and Grill in Nashville is stepping up to help.

Tonight the bar hosted a Stand with Ukraine benefit event to raise funds to send aid overseas.

Money collected today will be donated to Care and World Central Kitchen, two organizations working directly to help Ukrainians.

Yuliia Romanchuk helped organize the event that included t-shirt sales and an auction. Romanchuk said her family is in Ukraine, and she wants to help do what she can to help them.

"I feel so bad that I'm not with my family right now and I cannot support them," she said.

People from the community came together and donated items for the auction. Romanchuk said together items were worth close to $10,000. She said it has been so heartwarming to know people care about the crisis many are going through in Ukraine.

"Just this morning I had so many people who were like oh, I have more people who are willing to donate. Here's the contact, Here's the items they want to donate. That hit my heart really warm because I see that people care," she said.

Organizers said people can also help by texting StandWithUKR' to 707070.