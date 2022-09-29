Losing contact during a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian can be unsettling, experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Losing contact with friends and family due to natural disasters like Hurricane Ian can be unsettling, experts say.

At the American Red Cross in Nashville, Debra Fisher has been in touch with volunteers on the ground in Florida.

"This is the worst disaster they’ve ever seen," Fisher said. "One of the volunteers I was speaking with earlier today said a house just exploded from the waters."

People across the country are checking their phones — waiting for family and friends to confirm they're OK.

"Devastation down there, and we urge that no one try to drive down there to look for anybody unless you are going to help with a group that has already been organized to do hurricane relief efforts," Fisher said.

Debra said those worried can call 311, or the American Red Cross, to check if a loved one made it to a shelter.

"There were over 33,000 people sheltered as of yesterday," Fisher said.

In addition, Comcast has internet hotspots open to the public sprinkled around the disaster zones. It's allowed some survivors to get messages out.

For now, they're urging everyone to let first responders do their job. "It is very dangerous for you to gawk, it’s very dangerous for you to find your family and friends at this moment,” Fisher said.

Debra volunteered during Hurricane Katrina, so she knows firsthand that places like Lee County have a long road ahead.