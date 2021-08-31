Louisiana family sheltering in Middle Tennessee collecting donations for neighbors amid Ida recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ida’s wrath has caused one million people to lose power across Louisiana.

Mother Nature can have no mercy. The people who live in Louisiana know this first-hand from Hurricane Katrina and now Ida.

“We heard people ride out Katrina and this was worse than Katrina and that’s quite a statement,” said Louisiana resident Kevin Hebert.

Hours before Ida hit St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, the Hebert family drove to Middle Tennessee seeking shelter in Hermitage, where their daughter Haley Clark lives.

The family said they're thankful they had a place to ride out the storm, even if their home received some damage.

"Our house and both our parents' houses have trees on them,” Hebert said.

Herbert said he knows the homes can be replaced. Now, the family wants to help out their neighbors who didn’t have a safe haven to evacuate. They’re loading up a U-haul with donations to drive down to Louisiana on Wednesday.

“We have heavy-duty bags,” Clark said. “ There’s a lot of debris to pick up, we need non-perishable food since there’s currently no power and we don’t have running water, sewer.”

It’ll likely be weeks before power returns to thousands of people. The Hebert family says when devastation hits, it’s important to do what you can to help.

“We’re going to help our neighbors clean up as much as everyone can,” Debbie Hebert said. “We’ve done it before, where we go house to house and just do what you can.”

If you want to donate, reach out to Clark by emailing HaleyClarkNOLA@gmail.com