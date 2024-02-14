Love in the Court: Judge Allegra Walker's Annual Valentine's Day Weddings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the Birch Building, Valentine's Day has become a yearly celebration of love in Judge Allegra Walker's courtroom. Couples gather to tie the knot on the 14th of February.

This Valentine's Day, 14 couples chose Judge Allegra Walker's courtroom to celebrate their love and exchange vows. There were a wide range of couples.

"We had a lady 62 years old this was her first time getting married. We have a couple today that’s been dating for less than a year and got married," Judge Walker said.

Since 2019, Judge Walker has turned her courtroom into a wedding chapel, officiating weddings and bringing a positive change to the community. It's a different from her typical days filled with domestic violence court proceedings.

"My typical day is pretty much domestic violence court so I hear orders of protections and cases of domestic violence," Judge Walker said.

Judge Walker knows there can be challenges in relationships.

"Other than money breaking up relationships, I think communication is up there in the top 3 things that break up relationships," Judge Walker said.

Despite this, she wishes the couples the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Also, what made these Valentine's Day ceremonies even more special is that everything is free.

"It makes me happy to to do something that’s light and positive. Also, being able to give back to the community and help people out," Judge Walker said.