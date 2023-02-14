Love is in the air! Valentine's Day weddings happen inside Nashville court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville courtroom hosted a wedding marathon on Valentine’s Day.

When people enter Judge Allegra Walker's courtroom, it's usually the worst day of their lives.

"I primarily do domestic violence cases, and order of protection cases in Davidson County, so most days are not fun," Walker said.

But on Valentine's Day, the courtroom was converted into a wedding chapel. As couples said "I do," Jeremy Witherspoon and Christy Bowden anxiously waited.

“I’m happy. I’m glad, taking another step in my life, and I feel like God is going to bless us,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like our love is — you can’t put a word on love — it’s more about actions.”

Christy said Jeremy gives her butterflies.

“It means a lot when he says 'everything will be OK' it reminds me of my mom, so that draws me closer and closer to him," she said.

As Jeremy's mom, Angela White, was overcome with emotions, the couple got ready to tie the knot.

“Love to me is — I found somebody that I can be comfortable and stable with that I can actually grow my ambition, my dreams, with this person,” Witherspoon said.

Instead of holding domestic violence court, Judge Allegra Walker welcomed couples who wanted to get married on Valentine’s Day! Congrats to the happy couple Christy and Jeremy! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/gAvq2d5bTS — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) February 14, 2023

The wedding was free, and Judge Walker even helped decorate the wedding cake.