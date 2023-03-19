Love Rising concert Monday at Bridgestone Arena benefits Tennessee LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday a concert benefiting several non-profits dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights will be held at Bridgestone Arena.

The Love Rising concert does have some big names in there and tickets are still on sale starting at around 35 dollars on Ticketmaster.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and 13 artists total are scheduled to perform.

The lineup includes Marren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, Brittany Howard, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Julien Baker, Amanda Shires, Yola, and Hayley Williams.

Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber in partnership with the Looking Out Foundation.

These groups have been speaking out against legislation that has been passed in Tennessee that criminalizes public drag shows and makes it illegal for minors to get gender-affirming medical care.

The concert is an opportunity for these artists to show their support for the Tennessee LGBTQ+ community.