Lucky Ladd Farms closed after taking direct hit from severe weather on Wednesday

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lucky Ladd Farms is closed after getting hit by severe weather on Wednesday.

The farm said their farm took a direct hit and while all their family and staff are safe, they sustained significant damage and are trying to assess the situation.

They said they believe there was no loss of animals.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time for our family and staff," they stated in their Instagram post. "We have limited means of communication at this time due to our offices being destroyed so we ask for your patience. We will respond and work to address ticket refunds as quickly as possible, but please give us grace and a moment to grieve. Our timeline is unknown but we will keep you updated on our progress and look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible!"