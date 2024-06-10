Lucky Ladd Farms reopens after May tornado damage

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County farm and family-friendly petting zoo is back open after a tornado caused major havoc on the grounds back in May.

Lucky Ladd Farms was forced to close for nearly a month.

The strong storms on May 8 tore through barns and greenhouses and flooded many areas where the animals live.

"We had some animals upstairs...our roof was blown off so we had to come here and make sure they were all safe," explained Amanda Horton, assistant operation manager at the farm.

Thankfully, she says the over 200 animals were all safe.

For the last month, the team got down to business rebuilding structures and spaces in almost every part of the attraction.

"Every staff member that works here...[has] put in their heart and soul trying to clean up the farm," said Horton.

While the owner says they're looking at well over $200,000 in losses, they are elated that they were able to officially open the farm back up June 6.

Although they have a couple more things to get fixed, they want you to know their hours are back to normal, and they are looking forward to seeing you again.