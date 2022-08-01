Watch Now
News

Actions

Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards

Luke Bryan
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Luke Bryan
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 19:13:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The Country Music Association announced Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host this year's awards in November in Nashville.

The CMA Awards will take place Nov. 9 in Bridgestone Arena from 7 to 10 p.m. on ABC.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” Bryan said. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life."

Bryan returns for a second consecutive year to host the CMA Awards, while Manning is a first-time host.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap