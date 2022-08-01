Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Association announced Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host this year's awards in November in Nashville.

The CMA Awards will take place Nov. 9 in Bridgestone Arena from 7 to 10 p.m. on ABC.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” Bryan said. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life."

Bryan returns for a second consecutive year to host the CMA Awards, while Manning is a first-time host.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

