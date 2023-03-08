The Lumineers, Zach Bryan to headline 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a big week for music in Middle Tennessee as Franklin's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has released the lineup for this year's event.

The Lumineers and Zach Bryan are set to headline the festival, which is held at Harlinsdale Park on September 23 and 24.

Earlier this week, the initial lineup for CMA Fest's 50th anniversary was announced.

Tickets for Pilgrimage Festival will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Below is the full lineup:

Saturday:

The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Names Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal & MJT, People On The Porch, Michael Rix

Sunday:

Zach Bryan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubardour Blue, Down Home Church