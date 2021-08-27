Lynn family remembers longtime ranch foreman, looks ahead to ranch recovery following flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since the 1960’s Loretta Lynn and her family have called Hurricane Mills in Humphreys County their home. But, on Saturday morning this Humphreys County oasis quickly turned into a terrifying nightmare.

Almost a foot and a half of rain feel over Lynn’s Hurricane Mills ranch, turning beautiful green pastures, campgrounds, and creeks into raging rivers, sending guests and employees desperately seeking higher ground.

One employee could be seen using a shovel to paddle a canoe through flood waters that covered what would normally be a road heading into the ranch.

Sadly, longtime ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, lost his life in the floods.

Tayla Lynn, Loretta’s granddaughter, said that the loss of Wayne has been hard because he meant as much to the ranch as her grandmother, Loretta.

Millions of dollars of damage occurred to the ranch, by Lynn says her family is not only here to fix the ranch…they are here to help the people of Humphreys County on this long road of recovery.

Tayla says her grandmother has already heard from her friends Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, and many more regarding a benefit concert for flood victims.