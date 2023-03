NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control announced this week there will be no adoption fees through Sunday.

The fees are sponsored by Mars Petcare to help empty the organization's kennels.

"We have lots of terrific pets available for adoption and would love to find a great home for each one," MACC said on its Facebook page.

This comes just days after the group announced they were full, with only one large dog kennel available in their adoption room.