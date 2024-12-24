Madison business owners say they're facing major financial losses due to break-ins

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Business owners in Madison say they’re losing money after buying a property on Gallatin Pike.

Oswaldo Barajas and Brian Wolff, who have owned USA Fleet Sales for two months, report repeated break-ins targeting electrical wires and more.

“There were a few people in the building before we closed,” Wolff said. “They took the electrical wire, units, everything out of the building and caused a lot of damage.”

The break-ins, they say, have become a common occurrence.

“We’re having to come in here in the dark, clear them, and it’s not a safe situation,” Wolff added.

Barajas estimated the cost of repairs and cleanup has been significant.

“About a quarter million in electrical, the cleanup, and hazmat stuff we must deal with to come back up to code and be an operable and presentable business,” Barajas said. “We’re going to be well over half a million dollars.”

Despite boarding up windows, locking doors, and hiring private security, the costs continue to mount.

The owners believe Metro Police should take additional measures to deter the activity.

“All we’ve requested is additional patrols,” Barajas said. “We were told they did them, and we verified that with our security. We weren’t getting a presence—maybe one or two patrols every couple of weeks.”

Calls to 911 show police have responded dozens of times to the address for various reasons. Wolff documented one incident on video.

“They broke in and tore it up,” Wolff said. “We actually did find them, and they told me they were going to write a ticket. I’ve had to film the police and make them arrest a guy that broke in.”

Metro Police arrested Clyde Faust in October after responding to reports of a robbery. Officers found evidence of multiple people staying inside the building and also found Faust who was staying in a black RV behind the property, with another person.

They told police they had been moving the RV from place to place but stayed at the location for a few days because the vehicle’s battery died. Faust claimed they had seen people entering and exiting the property but did not know who they were or whether they took anything.

Faust was taken into custody due to outstanding warrants. Officers searched the RV to confirm they had not taken wires or other items from the property. Police did not find any incriminating items in the RV, according to the police report.

The report also indicates the real estate agent who previously owned the property was aware of some of the issues but declined to prosecute for trespassing or damages.

Barajas and Wolff remain determined to overcome the setbacks.

“We’re resilient and not going to give up,” Barajas said. “We’re going to keep on pushing. We’re going to be your specialists for commercial fleet vehicles.”

The owners plan to install security cameras once the electrical system is restored.

