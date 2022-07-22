Watch Now
Madison charged with attempted murder after shooting in James Cayce neighborhood

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested a Madison man Friday connected to a shooting in the James Cayce neighborhood.

Police said a 41-year-old man was left wounded by Antonio Butler, who is now in custody.

Butler allegedly shot the man five times after a verbal altercation over a woman. He told police his shots were an attempt to break up the fight.

Authorities charged Butler with attempted criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of $418,500 bond.

