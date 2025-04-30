Madison residents demand action as vehicle crimes surge at apartment complex

MADISON TENN. (WTVF) — Residents at Briarville Apartments in Madison are taking matters into their own hands after experiencing dozens of vehicle break-ins and thefts, with some staying up all night to protect their neighbors' cars.

"I stay up all night sometimes watching the carsm being the security guard, neighborhood watch for my neighbors," said one resident who requested anonymity.

Several women at the complex, who asked not to be identified, described not only losing sleep but also facing significant financial burdens from trying to protect their property.

"I've purchased somewhere in the ballpark range of $600-$700 from a ring camera to a car boot I've purchased," said one resident who requested anonymity.

Despite these personal security investments, the crimes continue. Residents report that suspects often wear ski masks and sometimes carry guns. Security cameras have captured some incidents, but perpetrators frequently escape.

"When the police officer got here, the guy had a programmer hooked up to my car and he ran. A police officer banged on my door. He chased him but the guy ran to the back side of the apartments," said one resident who requested anonymity.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department data dashboard, 11 reported incidents have occurred at this address since January, including larceny, aggravated assault, street robbery, and auto theft.

Last year, there were more than 20 reported incidents.

"Security is either not here. The cameras are not working so the measures you do have implemented they're not working. But I'm still expected to pay rent and get my car fixed," said one resident who requested anonymity.

The Madison Precinct's community sergeant said extra patrols have been added in recent months, and a SkyCop camera is occasionally placed on-site to deter crime. However, residents believe the apartment management should implement additional security measures.

"We don't have a security gate as they promised they were going to have," said one resident who requested anonymity.

"We want the owners and property managers to act like they care," said another resident who requested anonymity.

Residents said they shouldn't have to live in fear at their own homes.

"We were told would be protected and respected, and I don't feel that way any longer at this point," said one resident who requested anonymity.

Metro Police believe teens and other young people who live in the area are committing these crimes. They ask residents to call police if they see anything suspicious.

Attempts to reach the apartment complex management for comment were unsuccessful.

Have you experienced vehicle break-ins in your apartment complex? We want to hear your story and what security measures have worked for you. Watch the full video report for more details on how these Madison residents are protecting themselves, and email us at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com to share your experiences.

This story was reported by AarontheNewsGuy and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.