Madison school for students with learning differences continues to grow, but they need some help

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know how important education is for all students, and every child learns differently.

Some need more specialized care. The Edison School in Madison is a K-12 private school, but not just any private school.

They serve students with learning differences, with a goal to make every student a success.

"I see so much love and support that all the staff gives the kids here," said Amanda Riddle, one of the school's educators.

"We do have the full gambit of everything from like I said non-verbal all the way up to high functioning and high academic students," said Jon Wilson, who is the Head of School.

Every success is a memory. Next month marks a milestone.

"Well, we have our first ever senior who is graduating on May 11th," Wilson said.

There are 30 students at this school just outside of Nashville. We know the city is growing and we've had to make adjustments. This school is no exception.

"The space we're in right now has been great," Wilson said. "And with the number of people moving into this area, there's more and more people who need a school like Edison."

So what's next? Right now they rent space inside a church. They have about 9,000 square feet.

"With the number of potential students in our pipeline, we need a bigger space," Wilson said.

It's to allow coaches, like Riddle, to better serve the students — and even her own son.

"So my son, I enrolled him in his seventh grade year here," she said. "Since he's been here, he has grown so much to where he's confident in himself."

Wilson wants to add to what the school offers and give kids skills beyond the classroom.

"We have kids that want to learn how to do hair and work on cars and other things so we want to expand into some kind of a life program that helps them get trade jobs if they want those too," he said.

The school is hosting a fundraiser on May 11th. They'll celebrate their graduating senior, who has been accepted to Western Kentucky.