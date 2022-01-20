Madison senior living community that is set to close places the blame on city's taxes, regulations

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in a senior living community in Madison have to move because the property was sold to a developer.

The owners of NorthPark Village Senior Community said the decision came after realizing they just can't keep up with the city's taxes and regulations anymore.

"The closing of NorthPark Village is part of a larger economic dynamic where existing residents cannot afford the taxes, property cost and regulatory impacts of a dynamic economy like Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County," said Gary Keckley on behalf of Madison Senior Living, LLC. and GoodWorks Unlimited, LLC.

According to management, five assisted living residents will be relocated to a Mount Juliet property. There wasn't a similar housing option for the more than a dozen independent residents, but they were given a list of communities in the area with openings.

Residents have started to look, but are concerned about both the search and move.

"I have started looking, but to tell you the truth, the places that I have looked at they're too expensive," said Norma Upshaw. "Even trying to apply for low income, most places you go to they are not even accepting applications because they're full."

Everyone in the neighborhood got a letter last week spelling out that they have to move by March 16.

"I thought this was the last stop, because another thing is I am ill," said Ruby St. Vincent, a resident. "I have an incurable disease and this was comfortable, the layout and everything, the neighbors and it's a community where we help out one another."

You can help the residents with moving or housing by emailing NorthParkSeniorHelp@gmail.com or calling 615-822-0919.