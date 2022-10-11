Madison woman still missing after disappearing in 2003 on Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost two decades after a Madison woman mysteriously disappeared, Metro Nashville Police Department detectives continue to investigate in hopes of finding answers for her family.

In February of 2003, Nashville police said Misty Sullivan, 24, was living with her grandmother on Cumberland Avenue in Madison. On Valentine's Day, her grandmother heard Misty come home around 11 p.m., get something out of her room and leave. No one has seen or heard from her since.

When her grandmother couldn't locate her, she filed a missing person report.

One day later, Metro Police received a call about a grey Saturn parked on South 19th Street near the entrance to Shelby Park in East Nashville. An officer determined the car belonged to Sullivan, but no other clues were found.

Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case Unit said there was nothing found in the car that indicated foul play was involved in Sullivan's disappearance, but as the years go by, he has begun to feel differently.

"At this point, I would say foul play is involved," said Filter. "She had a close network of people and family here. She wouldn’t have left or broken off contact with family."

Sullivan had attended classes at Austin Peay State University but had started abusing drugs and spending time with other drug users. While she was attempting to get clean with the help of friends, Filter said it is unknown if that played a role in her disappearance.

"She was a typical 24-year-old girl," said Filter. "She liked to hang out with her friends."

Filter has been investigating the case since 2018. With not a lot of leads, he has reviewed every detail of the case and interviewed some of Sullivan's acquaintances multiple times.

He encouraged anyone with information on Sullivan, and who she hung around with, to reach out to Metro Police. A new tip could be what he needs to solve the case.

"I would like to talk to anybody who knew Misty, and who knew what she was doing around February of 2003," said Filter.

If you have any information on what happened to Misty Sullivan, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.