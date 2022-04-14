Madison woman who can barely walk forced to move after rent hike

Tenants on a fixed income have been forced out of their homes as rent skyrockets in Nashville — costs now spreading to its surrounding communities.

Patricia Copeland loves her rental in Madison. She has shared one of the units with her sister for the last six years. Her sister has lived there about 12 years.

Now, they can't pay the $300 rent hike.

"It’s hard, it’s really hard,” Copeland. “There’s a lot of stress."

Copeland is on a fixed income so she makes under $1,000 a month. That's why she moved in with her sister so they could each pay $550 monthly to make ends meet.

"I know it’s happening everywhere, and I know there’s not a whole lot you can do about it," Copeland said.

They told the landlord they can't afford to pay more. Then, she said the landlord took her sister to court. Now, they're under the impression they must move out by Saturday.

There’s several other renters who live in the home and the detached garage. Their rent reportedly went up too, according to Copeland.

As of now, she plans on moving into a mobile home in Westmoreland with a roommate.

"It’s still more than I can pay, we will split it, but I’m still going to be short," Copeland said.

Copeland can barely walk because she had a bad fall two years ago.

"Wound care every week, so it’s still going to be hard," Copeland said.

She doesn't know how she will pack, and can't hire movers because most her cash went to last month's rent. Her sister is looking into moving to Ashland City, so they will be separated.

"It’s just been mentally stressful and hard to deal with," Copeland said. "It's just you don’t know which way to go, and like I said giving you 10 days to pack, find someone to help you move, and find a place to move."

A friend who was in tears over Patricia's situation, started her a Go Fund Me page to help her during this difficult time.

NewsChannel5 was not able to track down the landlord.