Magnet fishers gather in Nashville to clean the Cumberland and raise money for Autism Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A unique YouTube community that aims to clean rivers with their hobby across the world is gathering in Nashville to raise money for Autism Tennessee with its Trash4Cash event.

They are called magnet fishers, and they use strong magnets to clean out all of the metal trash that is harming their local waters.

Saturday and Sunday they are doing double the good, cleaning the Cumberland River while raising money to help those with Autism.

John White is from Lawrence County Tennessee. He has more than 4,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, "Johnny's Corner,"where he captures himself magnet fishing in his local waterways.

White said there are magnet fishing YouTubers like him from all over the world who have created a tight-knit community. Every year they try to get together like a family reunion to magnet fish and raise money for a good cause.

Last year it was St. Jude Children's Hospital, and together they raised 65 hundred dollars while cleaning a river in Wisconsin.

This year White thought, why not invite the community to Tennessee?

They will be out on the Cumberland River at Riverfront Park in downtown Nashville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

People are welcome to come meet them, watch them work, join if you are also a magnet fisher, participate in a raffle for gifts, buy t-shirts, or simply donate and all of the money will go towards Autism Tennessee.

White said choosing the organization as their non-profit of choice this year means a lot to him because his eight-year-old daughter has Autism, and his family has become close friends with other magnet fishers in the community who also have children on the spectrum.

"It feels good to see my daughter know that someone is out there like them, they're not alone. That's the biggest, important thing...You got people out there crusading for you."

He said his daughter helped him decide what they want the money raised to go towards.

"We just want it to go to people who are non-communicative, get them tablets so they can communicate with mom and dad, aunt and uncles, grandpas. Communication with family is key. Get people that are trying to live on their own bus fare so they can go to the grocery store and get food or clothing. Help with legislature to get more sidewalks in an area where Autistic people may need to walk," said White.

He said so far the community has raised over $3,600 dollars. He said they have received donations from local businesses, the Tennessee Titans, the Nashville Sounds, and some country music artists like Blake Shelton. He hopes Music City will come out this weekend to continue to support.