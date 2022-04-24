Main Street Festival returns to Franklin this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 38th annual Main Street Festival is back in Franklin. This year the event is featuring close to 200 local vendors.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors every year to enjoy arts and crafts, live music, games, and a wide array of food and drinks.

Among the vendors are 150 artisans showcasing their pottery, photography, hand-crafted jewelry and different works of art.

Attendees said they are excited for a covid free summer.

"It's a breath of fresh air. I think everybody needs it. Especially now the weather is starting to break, the weather is starting to get a lot better now that it's not winter anymore and what a beautiful weekend to have it on," said Justin Bell.

The Main Street Festival runs Sat, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to Sun April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival stretches from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.