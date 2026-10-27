Maíz de la Vida puts Mexican roots in the spotlight with MICHELIN Bib Gourmand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It starts with corn.

Then comes the tortilla. Add slow-cooked birria, plenty of cheese and a little bit of what chef Julio Hernandez calls magic.

“It's like magic, you see how it's getting crispier,” Hernandez said while working over the griddle at Maíz de la Vida.

At the restaurant in Nashville's Gulch neighborhood, corn isn't simply an ingredient or part of the name. It's at the center of what the restaurant does, connecting its menu to Mexican culinary traditions and the Indigenous roots of the cuisine.

Now, that food has caught the attention of one of the culinary world's biggest names.

Maíz de la Vida was awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South, an honor recognizing restaurants offering good-quality food at a good value. MICHELIN's inspectors highlighted the restaurant's house-made tortillas, quesabirria and mole negro.

For the people who work there, the announcement brought tears.

“I cried. We were all crying,” assistant general manager Melissa Sahdala said. “We were waiting for this. We wanted it. We were so happy. We had no words.”

Long before the MICHELIN recognition, there was a stimulus check and a much smaller dream.

Hernandez invested the money into what would eventually become Maíz de la Vida. In the beginning, he said, there wasn't enough money to make much more than tortillas.

“There was no money for tomatoes to make salsa. There was no money to make a chicken taco,” Hernandez said. “So we can only, at this point, sell tortillas.”

Those tortillas helped grow the business into a food truck, followed by a tortillería in North Nashville and eventually its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Gulch.

“Well, it's a dream,” Hernandez said. “I've never, ever thought of dreaming of it.”

The MICHELIN Guide describes the restaurant's first permanent location as a vibrant space where corn is a “point of pride,” noting that the restaurant uses both imported and domestic varieties to make its tortillas.

But for some customers, what happens inside Maíz de la Vida goes beyond satisfying an appetite.

Jesse Valenciana said he has been eating Hernandez's food since the food-truck days. Some of the flavors take him back to summers spent with family in Mexico.

“You close your eyes, and you taste this food,” Valenciana said. “And it's like I have my grandmother cooking for me, or my aunt might be out cooking for me. It's a taste of home for me.”

That feeling of home and community has been part of the restaurant's story beyond its dining room.

NewsChannel 5 previously highlighted Maíz de la Vida as its team worked to prepare meals for people in need during extreme cold, including people staying at Metro's overflow homeless shelter. The restaurant has also worked with World Central Kitchen to provide chef-prepared meals during times of crisis.

For Hernandez, that community connection helps explain why the MICHELIN recognition feels bigger than an award hanging on the wall.

“It felt good to be able to give that back to all the Latinos,” he said. “And you know what, to all the immigrants too. That felt really good.”

It's a long way from a stimulus check and a batch of tortillas.

But perhaps that's fitting for a restaurant built around corn, an ingredient Hernandez has spent years trying to put back at the center of the story.

A tortilla helped start the dream.

Now, that dream has put Maíz de la Vida on the MICHELIN map.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com