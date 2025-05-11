Major events across city cause weekend traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were out and about Saturday night, you may have been caught up in traffic.

Several major events were happening in Nashville this weekend, including a Nashville Sounds game, a Nashville SC game, a Savannah Bananas game, the Iroquois Steeplechase, and a Shinedown concert.

Events at the Ryman Auditorium, Brooklyn Bowl and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center were also taking place.

With everything falling on the same day, NDOT wanted to remind you traffic might be a nightmare.

"The traffic's going to be insane," said one Savannah Bananas attendee. "We actually rode a little bicycle over here, so we're hoping he's over here whenever we leave so can take us right back to the park!"

NDOT said they partnered with bike and scooter companies, providing discounts to alleviate some of the traffic.

The congestion might stop up roads, but it's not stopping the joy that comes with a busy Saturday.

"It's part of it. It's the experience. You live once so you do what you can for your favorite band!" said someone going to the Shinedown concert at Bridgestone arena.

