Major fentanyl trafficking ring dismantled; 13 indicted in multi-agency operation

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A coordinated federal and local investigation has led to the arrest and indictment of 13 individuals tied to a fentanyl trafficking network in Cumberland County. The operation, dubbed “We Will Roc You,” targeted a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs in the area.

The investigation began in October 2024 after a spike in fentanyl overdoses in the county, which claimed at least 19 confirmed lives and six suspected deaths. Investigators traced the network’s primary source to Nashville resident Justin Octavius “J Roc” Toliver, 36.

Authorities seized over a half-pound of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, a kilo drug press, cash, and a handgun from Toliver’s home. Toliver was federally indicted in July on multiple charges, including conspiracy, distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Following Toliver’s indictment, authorities identified additional Cumberland County distributors linked to his operation. A federal grand jury returned indictments in September against 12 county residents for conspiracy and related fentanyl trafficking offenses.

A multi-agency operation executed search warrants at five Cumberland County homes on September 29, resulting in the arrests of several indicted individuals, while two others were arrested in Florida with FBI assistance. All 13 suspects, including Toliver, are now in U.S. Marshals custody and will face prosecution in federal court.

Sheriff Casey Cox said the operation sends a clear message: “If you bring poison into Cumberland County, we will pursue you relentlessly with every resource available.”

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests or indictments are expected.

Federal, state, and local agencies involved included the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Appalachia HIDTA Middle Tennessee Task Force, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

