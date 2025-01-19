Major fundraising underway as popular Franklin Farmer's Market plans a move

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The popular Franklin Farmer's market is moving.

Towards the end of this year, they will relocate from their location at the Factory.

Directors told me they still require a lot of fundraising to make it a seamless transition.

“Our line was about 100 yards long this morning,” said Rose Creek Farms’ Ray Tyler.

Even on a dreary January day, the Franklin Farmer's market brings a crowd.

“All four of these tents we had tables go all the way around completely piled up,” said Tyler.

Rose Creek Farms broke down from a busy morning after selling bagged carrots, watermelon radishes and leafy greens to thousands of customers.

Tyler told us how much pride he takes in his certified organic farm, and finds his customers do too.

But there seems to be one major roadblock:

“Parking has become quite a challenge. We’ve probably lost around 50% of our regular customers just due to them not being able to find a parking place,” said Tyler.

“We do recognize we’re growing exponentially,” said Franklin Farmer’s Market director, Amy Tavalin.

That's why at the end of 2025, the Franklin Farmer's market is moving.

The market's 100+ farmers will set up instead about a mile and a half away on a plot of land donated by the Franklin first United Methodist church.

“It will have triple the amount of parking,” said Tavalin.

What's not on the land is a pavilion like the one they enjoy at the Factory.

Tavalin says they're feeling the time crunch too.

Fundraising efforts have brought in about $20,000, millions shy of their $3 million goal.

“We are fundraising for more than just building a pavilion, we’re building community feeding community. We’re building something that will be for future generations for the Tennessee agriculture,” said Tavalin.

And feeding future generations, is what Tyler wants to do.

“At the end of the day the market is here to serve people and give them what they need,” said Tyler.

The new pavilion is planned to eventually house more than 150 vendors.

For more information visit: MoveWithTheMarket.com