Major routes in Franklin will shut down to traffic Wednesday and Thursday as CSX works on train tracks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I have a heads up for Franklin drivers! Major routes will shut down to traffic today and tomorrow as CSX works on train tracks in the area.

This will affect important downtown traffic flows.

Today the city tells us CSX will work on the tracks on Highway 96 also known as 3rd Avenue near the Harpeth River. Use Liberty Pike as your detour to east and west between downtown and Mack Hatcher.

Tomorrow, crews will be on Lewisburg Pike near Carnton Lane. Use Columbia Avenue and Highway 96 instead.

The city estimates the work could span from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.