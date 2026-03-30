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Major traffic delays as Vice President Vance's motorcade navigates to The Governor's Club

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BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vice President Vance's motorcade has disrupted commutes in Middle Tennessee as he heads to the Governor's Club in Brentwood.

I-65 at Concord Rd. was shut down, causing major delays during rush hour.

It is unclear when roadways are set to open back up.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

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