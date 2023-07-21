Make sure you take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend ahead of the first day of school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax-Free Weekend kicks off on Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30.

During this time, clothing, school supplies and computers can be purchased tax-free. This applies to online purchases as well.

It's important to note there are certain items that are ineligible.

Tax-Free:



General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less

Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not Tax-Free:



Apparel items priced at more than $100

Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

