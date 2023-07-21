Make sure you take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend ahead of the first day of school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax-Free Weekend kicks off on Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30.
During this time, clothing, school supplies and computers can be purchased tax-free. This applies to online purchases as well.
It's important to note there are certain items that are ineligible.
Tax-Free:
- General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
- Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers
Not Tax-Free:
- Apparel items priced at more than $100
- Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances