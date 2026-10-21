Man accused of attacking Nashville woman with hammer taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of attacking a Nashville woman with a hammer has been taken into custody in Arkansas, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said Ross Peterson, 38, was arrested in Hot Springs and will be returned to Nashville in the coming days.

Peterson is charged with aggravated assault, harassment and theft of property. Police said he attacked a woman he had previously dated Saturday morning, leaving her with extensive injuries to her head and face.

Investigators said Peterson returned to the woman’s home shortly after officers helped her obtain an order of protection and a harassment warrant against him.

Police said officers later recovered a hammer at the scene. Peterson is also accused of taking the woman’s cellphone.

The victim’s mother has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills, legal expenses and other costs as her daughter recovers from severe head and facial injuries. According to the fundraiser, she is currently unable to work or return home.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Warning: Some images on the fundraiser page are graphic.