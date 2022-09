Man accused of kidnapping, 'terrorizing woman' in Franklin placed into custody

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officers placed a man in custody Monday after an alleged assault during Labor Day weekend that involved kidnapping.

Police charged Julius Waters, 21, for felony aggravated kidnapping, felony aggravated burglary and felony aggravated assault.

Authorities said he attacked a woman Saturday morning inside her Spring Street home where he "brutally assaulted and terrorized" her.

Julius Waters: Captured by Police inside Grove at Shadow Green apartment. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 6, 2022

An upcoming court date wasn't immediately available for Waters.