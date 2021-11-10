Watch
Man accused of pulling gun inside Nashville church due in court

Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Nashville
Posted at 9:12 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 10:53:19-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of pulling a gun inside a Nashville church is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Metro Nashville police said 26-year-old Dezire Baganda is facing 57 counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident unfolded inside Light Mission Pentecostal Church on Sunday.

Police said Baganda pulled a gun out and walked up to the altar, where the pastor was praying with several members. Baganda reportedly told everyone to get up while he waved and pointed the handgun towards the congregation.

The church's pastor, Ezekiel Ndikumana, acted quickly — tackling Baganda to the ground.

"I came to a moment where I was confused or didn't understand what just happened," said Ndikumana. "I said to myself we are already dead."

According to Ndikumana, even though Baganda was not a member of the church, he had attended services there before.

