Man accused of raping woman who mistakenly got into wrong car arrested by Metro police

Posted at 6:41 PM, Oct 04, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a man who was accused of kidnapping and raping a woman who mistakenly got into his car has now been arrested.

Randall C. Johnson, 49, was arrested on Monday, more than four months after he allegedly kidnapped and raped the woman.

Randall C. Johnson

Officers said a tip led to Johnson's identification.

According to Metro police, on May 24, a man and woman left a downtown bar around 2:45 a.m. and got into Johnson's black Chevrolet pickup truck, thinking he was their ride-hail app driver. Johnson then drove them to a short-term rental on Ninth Avenue N.

When the man got out of the truck, Johnson allegedly sped off with the woman still inside.

She told officers she was driven to a field about 30 minutes away, where she was sexually assaulted. She was then driven back to Nashville and dropped off at the rental.

Johnson has been indicted by a grand jury on aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

