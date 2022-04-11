Man accused of shooting, killing Nashville ICU nurse asks court for release until trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The accused gunman in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman is asking to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

Kaufman, who was an ICU nurse in Nashville, was shot and killed while driving to work on Interstate 440 in Nashville just weeks before Christmas in 2020.

WTVF Caitlyn Kaufman

Metro detectives say six rounds were fired into her SUV during rush hour traffic. She managed to pull to the shoulder but died within seconds from a single gunshot wound.

A week later, police arrested 22-year-old Devaunte Hill and 30-year-old James Cowan. Both are charged with first-degree murder and have been held without bond.

Metro Nashville Police Department Devaunte Hill and James Cowan

At a hearing on Monday morning, Hill's attorney argued that her client is innocent until proved guilty and is entitled to a reasonable bond while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say that Hill poses a serious danger to the community if released.

Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton took it under advisement and will issue a decision likely before the end of the week.

The trial is scheduled for November.