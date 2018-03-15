Man Admits To Shooting In Facebook Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville man was charged Wednesday night in connection with a road rage shooting in Madison. Police said he admitted to the shooting in a video posted to Facebook.
According to his arrest affidavit, 21-year-old Lazarus Williams got into some sort of traffic incident with a woman on Monday on Due West Avenue and Argle Avenue. After the incident, police said Williams chased the woman down Due West Avenue and fired a gunshot at her.
Police said Williams ditched his car and ran into a nearby fast food restaurant, where an officer arrested him.
He was later released from custody, until police said they saw a Facebook video Williams posted that night in which he admitted to the shooting, even mentioning he threw the gun down when he ran from police.
Thursday morning, Williams was arrested again and charged with aggravated assault.