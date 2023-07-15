Man arrested after his 11-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Friday after his 11-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl residue left on a piece of paper in the trash.

Aras Q. Babiry, 27, has been charged with aggravated child endangerment and drug/paraphernalia possession, according to Metro police.

Babiry told authorities that his daughter pulled a piece of paper from a bathroom garbage can and put it in her mouth. The child had white residue on her lips and was having difficulty breathing, later testing positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Babiry admitted to Metro police officers that he bought illegal narcotics Thursday morning and threw away the remaining drugs in the bathroom garbage can after initially denying responsibility for the fentanyl when questioned at the Centennial Medical Center’s children’s hospital.

Investigators found a straw on a living room table and a lottery ticket with a white powdery substance on it after searching Babiry's apartment.

The child is expected to make a full recovery, and the Department of Children's Services was notified, says Metro police. Services were provided to the mother of the child, who was reportedly not present when the child ingested the drugs.

The investigation is being led by detectives with the Youth Services division who are assisted by Neighborhood Safety Unit detectives. Metro police says the Neighborhood Safety Unit works to identify anyone who sells fentanyl to fatal overdose victims before collaborating with the District Attorney’s Office to bring prosecutions whenever possible.

Metro police also offered the following assistance option for anyone addicted to drugs who is seeking treatment:

"...the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701."