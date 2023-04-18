Man arrested after pulling out a knife on MTA bus, threatening another bus rider

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested after threatening people on an MTA bus with a knife on April 16.

Metro Police responded to the scene at Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike around 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Linder walking away and he was stopped and detained.

Officers found a knife with a circular brown handle tucked into the front of his waistband.

Linder told police he had been drinking alcohol during his arrest. Officers also found an open bottle of liquor on his person.

A victim spoke to police at the scene and stated that Linder was playing loud music from a speaker on the bus. The victim asked Linder to turn the music down when he lifted his shirt, grabbed the knife, and threatened the victim with it.