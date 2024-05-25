Man arrested after sexual assault near VUMC parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted sex offender has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman outside of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center parking garage

Metro Nashville Police posted the update about the arrest of Daniel Revette, 39, on X early Saturday morning.

BREAKING UPDATE: Daniel Revette is in custody. Officers arrested him this morning at a Nashville hospital after he sought admission for an evaluation. He is now jailed in lieu of $160k bond. pic.twitter.com/12OPjTxtQE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 25, 2024

On May 11, 2024, a woman was outside the Vanderbilt University Medical Center's East parking garage when Revette attacked her.

The woman saw Revette pacing near the parking garage and she attempted to walk away from the area. As she walked away, Revette grabbed her from behind and began choking her.

The victim told police that Revette threatened to kill her if she made any noise. A physical struggle ensued between the two, where Revette forcibly fondled the woman who managed to free herself and escape.

MNPD detectives and scientists were able to identify Revette as the suspect.

Revette was taken into custody after he sought admission at an area hospital for an evaluation. He is now facing charges for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted rape.

Officials say that Revette was previously convicted of attempted rape in 2007, and received a six-year sentence. Revette has been under community supervision by the Tennessee Department of Correction since the incident in 2007.

In 2021, Revette was convicted of aggravated assault and received a six-year sentence.

Police say he has also been convicted multiple times for violating Tennessee's sex offender registry law. The state swore out sex offender registration and community supervision violation warrants against Revette on May 18th.