Man arrested after shooting at Murfreesboro bar, leaves one wounded

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 48-year-old, Ronnie Malone, has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, allegedly firing shots into a Murfreesboro bar, striking a patron in the leg.

According to Murfreesboro Police Department detectives, Malone was kicked out of the establishment by security after causing a disturbance with a bartender shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 15.

"Malone allegedly fired several shots, striking a man in the leg who was inside the bar," Murfreesboro Police said.

The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital. The glass door of the business was also shattered by bullets.

Police apprehended Malone as he attempted to flee the scene. He has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Malone was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $950,000 bond.

