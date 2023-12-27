Man arrested after threatening Hendersonville hospital

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Oklahoma has been arrested after he threatened Hendersonville Medical Center.

Security at the hospital called the Hendersonville Police Department after receiving threats of violence against those inside the hospital on Dec. 26.

Hendersonville detectives said they identified that the call came from Oklahoma, and the phone used was still located in Oklahoma. Investigators learned the caller made "odd comments" about various things.

HPD said they learned the caller had called another Ohio hospital before calling Hendersonville Medical Center, and they identified the caller as Kyle Odell from Long Grove, Oklahoma.

In coordination with the Lone Grove Police Department, Hendersonville personnel figured out Odell was still in Oklahoma.

He has since been charged with false reports of threatening violence and harassment.