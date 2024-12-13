Man arrested after trying to hide his car not long after deadly I-40 pedestrian hit and run in early December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after police say he struck and killed a 22-year-old man on I-40 earlier this month.

The affidavit was sent to our newsroom Friday morning. It says on Tuesday, December 3rd police found Austin David's body on I-40 East between the Donelson Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike exits, after being struck by multiple vehicles.

His mother contacted the Crash Investigations Unit and told them that David was out with friends just before the deadly crash. One day later police got a tip for the location of a vehicle belonging to a man named Logan Garver.

When they arrived at the Southpoint at Stones River Apartments in Hermitage they found a vehicle partially covered with a tarp with heavy damage to the passenger's side. Police say there was a guardrail impact at the scene of the crash that corresponds to the damage to Garver's vehicle.

Police searched call logs and found that Garver never called in to report the crash which could've led to Austin David possibly getting treatment. When investigators attempted to reach out to him, he refused to cooperate.

Metro police arrested Garver last night. He's being held in the downtown metro jail.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.