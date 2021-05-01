Man arrested, charged in several crimes including shootings in 2019 and 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Jaray Christmon, who was wanted on multiple charges including robbery, assault and burglary.

Christmon was arrested Friday morning outside an apartment building on the 300 block of Wallace Road. Police say he tried to run from officers but was caught a short time after fleeing from a Dodge Charger.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 14 grams of cocaine, prescription medication, digital scales, and $3,026 cash.

In addition to Friday’s charges of gun possession during the commission of a felony, drug possession, and evading arrest, Christmon was also charged in connection to an August 2020 armed robbery and assault and a December 2019 aggravated assault.

In August, Christmon allegedly robbed three people 270 Tampa Drive. He is accused of shooting one of the victims twice in the leg before getting away with the victim’s cash.

In December of 2019, he allegedly shot a person in the leg after getting into an argument in the parking lot of the M Market on Thompson Lane.

Christmon, who has prior felony weapon and drug convictions, was booked into jail on a $300,000 bond.