Man arrested, driver critically injured in Portland crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a collision in Portland Wednesday morning.

Portland resident William Swafford, 26, has been charged with two counts of assault on an officer; DUI 2nd Offense; resisting stop, halt and frisk; reckless endangerment; failure to exercise due care and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to Portland Police Department Chief Jason Williams.

Portland police officers, fire fighters and first responders with Sumner County Emergency Medical Services were all called to the intersection of S. Broadway and Longview Drive around 11:25 a.m. for a reported crash involving multiple vehicles.

Crews arriving at the scene discovered two vehicles with "heavy damage" and found each of the drivers injured, says Chief Williams. There were no other passengers in either of the vehicles.

The preliminary investigation into the crash shows Swafford was driving a black Chevrolet Impala and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection. After running the red light, Swafford hit a silver Nissan Altima on the driver-side of the vehicle, pushing the car into a Sumner County EMS ambulance. The ambulance was stopped in the southbound lanes waiting on the traffic light.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment and was in "very critical condition," according to Chief Williams. Swafford was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center for treatment and then released. After receiving treatment, Swafford was arrested and taken to the Sumner County Jail. There were no injuries to anyone inside the ambulance hit during the crash.

Chief Williams says speed and alcohol are both factors that led to the crash.

No bond information has been provided for Swafford. A court date for Swafford has been set for May 10, 2023 in the Sumner County General Sessions Court.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and additional charges for Swafford are pending, says Chief Wiliams. The Portland Police Department was assisted in their investigation by the Sumner County Emergency Management Agency and the Metro Nashville Police Department.