Man Arrested; Drugs Found In Home In School Zone

LEBANON, Tenn. - A man was arrested in Lebanon after authorities said they found multiple drugs inside a home in a school zone.

Authorities received a tip about possible drug activity and responded to a home in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue around 7:13 p.m. Sunday.

When they got there, they saw 44-year-old Jermale Venture Humphries grab a bag and go into the kitchen.

The homeowner gave police permission to search the home, and officers confirmed they found the bag in the kitchen.

It contained 1/3 pound of marijuana, 15 Suboxone strips, 2.9 grams of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

Authorities said they seized everything in the bag, as well as $199. Humphries was booked into the Wilson County Jail where he was being held on a $14,500 bond for multiple weapons and drug-related charges.

Because the home was found to be in a school zone, the sentence could be enhanced if convicted.