Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A man was charged with DUI after he reportedly crashed into a utility pole and fled from the scene on foot in Mt. Juliet.
The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on North Mt. Juliet Road at Creekwood Drive.
According to bystanders, the driver ran away from the scene of the crash.
The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Raymond Acost, of Hermitage. Authorities were able to find him hiding in a nearby wooded area, and he was taken into custody.
Reports stated he was wanted in Nashville for a probation violation. Acost was also found to be driving on a revoked license.
After further investigation, officials said Acost showed signs of impairment, and authorities determined he was impaired at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Acost was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail. He was charged with a third offense of driving under the influence, a second offense of driving on a revoked drivers license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest.