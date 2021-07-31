Man arrested for July 10th murder in Hillsboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting on July 10th behind a restaurant in Hillsboro Village.

Metro Police say 21-year-old Jasun Patterson was taken into custody on Saturday for the murder of 20-year-old Dontario Graham on July 10th outside of the Chicken Coop restaurant on Capers Avenue.

BREAKING: TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives a short time ago arrested Jasun Patterson, 21, for the July 10 murder of Dontario Gragam, 20, outside of the Chicken Coop on Capers Avenue... pic.twitter.com/BiROYGiqsN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 30, 2021

The shooting took place in the early hours of the morning and police say multiple gunshots entered the window of the Chicken Coop, but no one inside the building was hurt.

After the scene was investigated, police came up with at least 80 evidence markers.

TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) arrested Patterson with help from the Pleasant View Police Department and the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.

