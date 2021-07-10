Watch
One critically injured in overnight shooting at Nashville restaurant

Brady Headington
An overnight shooting happened at Nashville's Chicken Coop restaurant.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 10, 2021
One man is critically injured after an overnight shooting at a Nashville restaurant.

The incident at happened at the Chicken Coop at 2005 Capers Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Multiple gunshots shattered the window of the business, but employees said no one inside was hurt. Employees of the Chicken Coop had patrons shelter in place until it was safe to leave. Emergency personnel sent one male to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the scene as of 6:30 a.m., with as many as 80 evidence markers.

