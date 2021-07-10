One critically injured in overnight shooting at Nashville restaurant

One man is critically injured after an overnight shooting at a Nashville restaurant.

The incident at happened at the Chicken Coop at 2005 Capers Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Multiple gunshots shattered the window of the business, but employees said no one inside was hurt. Employees of the Chicken Coop had patrons shelter in place until it was safe to leave. Emergency personnel sent one male to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the scene as of 6:30 a.m., with as many as 80 evidence markers.

