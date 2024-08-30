Man arrested for road rage shooting against a Nashville judge, others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a road rage shooting that harmed a Nashville judge.

Judge I’Ashea Myles was driving on Interstate 440 last fall when a suspect fired at her vehicle. Myles was struck by broken glass but her passenger suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and leg.

Police said they arrested David Joseph Bush, 23, through the use of cell phone data and ballistic gun evidence to tether him to the shooting. Authorities said they also linked Bush to another shooting that happened in February through the same ballistic evidence. In the February shooting, he is accused of firing into a car with three inside on Murfreesboro Pike.

“It is a priority of this police department to identify and then apprehend, in a precision manner, those who are putting innocent persons in our community at risk through their violent behavior, particularly gun violence,” MNPD Chief John Drake said in a statement. “Technology and science are being used by our detectives to make Nashville safer.”

As a result of the road rage shooting with Judge Myles, a grand jury indicted Bush with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count of reckless endangerment for shooting from a vehicle. He is charged with an additional felony reckless endangerment count for the February 10 shooting case.

A judge set bond on the 10-count indictment at $500,000.

Police said he was previously out on bail upon his arrest for attempted criminal homicide and felony reckless endangerment for another road rage shooting on Harding Pike.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.