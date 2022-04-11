Man arrested for strangulation of Centennial Hospital Emergency worker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody for strangulation of a doctor at the Emergency Department (ED) of Centennial Hospital in Nashville on Thursday.

Matthew Dorton was discharged from Centennial Parthenon Pavilion for drug issues when he was brought to the main hospital's ED.

A doctor in the ED, Danielle Sonnitag, told Dorton that he would not be admitted and would have to leave.

Dorton got angry and lunged at Sonnitag, then put his hands around her neck and squeezed. It lasted for around one second.

Sonnitag was able to jump back out of the door and call for help.

Dorton was charged with aggravated assault and strangulation.