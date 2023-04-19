Man arrested for threatening O'Reilly Auto Parts employees with a gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested last month after he reportedly pointed a gun at multiple employees of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Nashville.

Jantoine Polk, 20, has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Metro police arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Polk and two other people went into the O'Reilly Auto parts store in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike on March 23. The group reportedly "became belligerent" before employees of the store asked them to leave.

Polk then pulled out "what appeared to be" a handgun and pointed the weapon at three store employees who were standing together during this altercation, "waving it back and forth between them." He then asked the employees who was going to throw him out while one of the people who entered the store with Polk damaged merchandise.

All three members of the group left the O'Reilly Auto Parts about a minute later. The three employees who were threatened told investigators that they feared for their life during the altercation and believed the handgun Polk pointed at them was real.

Polk is currently held at the Davidson County Detention Center. No bond information has been provided.