Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested in 2018 murder of young mother in Clarksville

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 23:45:59-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police officers arrested a man in connection to a 2018 murder of a young mother.

Mark Ellis was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the 2018 death of 22-year-old Taren Lyles who was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

A friend of Lyles' told NewsChannel 5 she was giving a man a ride home when shots rang out. Lyles' friend said after she crashed into a tree, the man got out of the car and took off, leaving the 22-year-old and her 1-year-old and 2-year-old in the back.

Agents with the Special Operations Division arrested Ellis Wednesday on the 400 block of Kraft Street and will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap