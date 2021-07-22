Man arrested in 2018 murder of young mother in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police officers arrested a man in connection to a 2018 murder of a young mother.

Mark Ellis was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the 2018 death of 22-year-old Taren Lyles who was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

A friend of Lyles' told NewsChannel 5 she was giving a man a ride home when shots rang out. Lyles' friend said after she crashed into a tree, the man got out of the car and took off, leaving the 22-year-old and her 1-year-old and 2-year-old in the back.

Agents with the Special Operations Division arrested Ellis Wednesday on the 400 block of Kraft Street and will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.